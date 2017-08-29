Mumbai schools closed due to heavy rains

School children holding an umbrella during the rains in Mumbai on Monday. PTI Photo School children holding an umbrella during the rains in Mumbai on Monday. PTI Photo

Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, all schools have closed down today. Many parts of Mumbai and sub-urbs are flooded with water with upto three to four feet. Keeping this condition in mind, school authorities told students, who have come in the morning session, to leave by 12 while the afternoon session was cancelled by the civic authorities.

Since Friday, many schools were closed on account of the Ganeshotsav. However, the classes were scheduled to resume from August 30. Some schools, including Urdu-medium, were opened today but as per reports, their staff has been stuck due to torrential rains lashed in Mumbai.

There is heavy water logging on the highways, main and arterial roads, bylanes, housing complexes. The connectivity has been badly hit with railway stations and even the Mumbai Airport facing heavy downpour.

