Schools asked to hold re-test for Class IX students in June

After implementing a re-examination scheme for Class X students who failed to clear the board exams, a similar step would be taken for Class IX students and re-tests would be held for them in June, starting this year. A Government Resolution issued last week stated Class IX students can now take re-examination in the subjects in which they have failed in schools that have been notified about the latest decision announced on April 7.

While the scheme proved beneficial for Class X students, as they would not lose out on an academic year and take late admissions to Class XI, the same outcome cannot be expected from re-tests for Class IX, as most schools start the Class X syllabus as early as March or April.

In addition, June is also the time when schools re-open for the new academic year and it would be extra work for the high school teachers to make arrangements for re-examination while most students would be already studying in Class X.

As of now, students under the state board are not marked as failed until Class VIII.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App