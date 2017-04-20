CBSE warns schools against selling books, uniforms, stationery

The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued an advisory to the affiliated schools saying the educational institutions are not commercial establishments and sale of books, uniforms and stationery by them is a violation of norms. The warning comes after receiving complaints from parents and stakeholders that schools are indulging in commercial activities by selling books and uniforms within the school premises or through selected vendors.

“The board has taken a serious view of the complaints and the schools are directed to desist from the unhealthy practice of coercing parents to buy text books, note books, stationery, uniforms, shoes, school bags etc from within the premise or from selected vendors only,” the communication sent to schools read.

“CBSE norms mandate that schools are run as community service and not as a business and that commercialisation does not take place in the school in any shape whatsoever. Educational institutions are not commercial establishments and their sole purpose is to provide quality education,” it added.

The CBSE has also directed schools to follow only books published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). “The Board receives reports and complaints regarding the pressure exercised by schools on children and their parents to buy textbooks other than (that of) NCERT,” it said.

Recently, in a meeting chaired by the Union Human Resource Development Minitser Prakash Javadekar, CBSE has made NCERT books mandatory for next academic session. Since schools were facing shortage of books, the Board had asked schools to raise online indent.

