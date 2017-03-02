Latest news
  • Small wonder: 11-year-old Hyderabad boy writes Class 12 exam

By: PTI | Hyderabad | Published:March 2, 2017 11:08 pm

In a rare feat, city lad Agastya Jaiswal appeared in the ongoing Senior Intermediate examination (12th Grade) at the age of 11. Agastya, whose subjects are civics, economics and commerce for Intermediate, is a student of St Mary’s Junior College at Yousufguda at Hyderabad, according to a release from his parents.

According to the release, Agastya is 11-year-old and he on Thursday appeared for the exam at Chaitanya Junior Kalasala at Jubilee Hills.

Agastya is the younger brother of international table tennis player Naina Jaiswal.

