School seeks time to reply, case adjourned to May 10

A local court on Monday adjourned a case challenging the fee hike of a Sector 25 private school to May 10 after the school sought time to file reply. The civil suit was filed by four parents at district courts in Sector 43 challenging the fee hike. The case was filed against Chitkara International School in Sector 25, in which the parents requested the court to restrain the school from implementing the tuition fee hike.

Counsels Vivek Mohan Sharma and Anil Gogna stated that the school has increased the fees by 62 to 67 per cent. It was stated in the petition that such a fee hike was illegal. It was also stated in the petition that in same class of the school there were new admissions whose tuition fees was higher than the old students.

It was stated in the petition that fee structure for classes I to V was raised from Rs 9,750 to Rs 16,290 and for classes VI to X, it has been hiked from Rs 10,050 to Rs 16,620 for the same period. The applicants contended it was unjust and was against the CBSE norms.

