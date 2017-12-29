‘School of Excellence’ to be set up in Delhi for providing quality education

Today, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisoida announced the Delhi government’s decision to introduce a new type of school named ‘School of Excellence’, with the aim of providing quality education. The new buildings of ‘School of Excellence’ in Rohini, Khichdipur, Kalkaji, Madanpur Khadar and Dwarka are ready. Sisodia said these schools would impart education through English language and the admission process for nursery to class five and class nine and 11 would start from next year.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was organised where the decision was taken. At present, there are three categories of government-run schools in the national capital – Rajkiya Vidalaya, Pratibha Vikas Vidalya and Sarvodaya Vidalya.

Model of good education

Briefing the mediapersons about the Cabinet decisions, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the

government would set up a model of good education by opening the ‘Schools of Excellence’. In Pratibha Vidalaya, students are admitted after entrance tests while in Sarvodaya and Rajkiya Vidalaya, there is no such condition, he said.

Schools of Excellence admission criteria

“For admission to Schools of Excellence… neighbourhood criteria will be followed. The number of seats in these

schools would be limited. Twenty-five students in each section of nursery to class five. However, there will be written tests for admission in class nine and class 11,” he said. The Cabinet has also decided to set up a world-class skill centre in south-west Delhi’s Jaunapur area.

“The Cabinet has approved Rs 254 crore for setting up the world-class skill centre. Construction of the skill centre

will be completed in the next two years,” Sisodia said. This would be second such skill centre in the national

capital after one such facility in East Delhi’s Vivek Area.

