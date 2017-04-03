School fee hike: Parents move district courts, three petitions to be heard

IN THE last one week, the District Courts, Sector 43, has taken up three petitions pertaining to fee hike by city-based schools. In one of the petitions, the court of chief judicial magistrate Akshdeep Mahajan invoked a stay on the sudden raise in fee structure of a Sector 47-based private school.

As per an advisory by the UT Administration, schools should not hike the fees by more than 10 per cent. In their petitions to the court, parents have said that the authorities concerned are supposed to consult the parents before increasing the fee which was not done. The schools even told the parents to deposit the fee as per the revised structure or their wards would be denied admissions. The parents then requested the courts to intervene and restrain the schools from denying admissions to students who will not deposit the school fees as per the new fee structure.

The first petition filed by 141 parents against Sector 47-based Mount Carmel School is to be taken up on April 5. The court has put a stay on the fee after the school had sought time to submit reply in the case.

The remaining petitions were filed by parents against St Joseph School, Sector 44. They will be taken up by the CJM on April 3.

Director school education (DSE) Rubinderjit Singh says, “The fresh guidelines, according to which the schools need to consult the parents before increasing the fees, were sent to the Centre three weeks ago and we are awaiting a response. We are expecting to get a response in the month of April. The guidelines will be implemented thereafter.”

Nitin Goyal, president of Chandigarh Parents Association, says, “As per the CBSE guidelines, it is mandatory for schools to consult the parents before increasing the fees. The proposal sent by the UT education department is awaiting the response but the schools affiliated with the CBSE have to follow the CBSE guidelines. The UT education department has framed guidelines on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.”

Gurpreet Singh, a Sector 46 resident whose child is studying in Mount Carmel School, says, “When I had gone for the parent-teacher meet, I was surprised to see the sudden increase in the fee structure. Earlier, it was just Rs 2,700 per month and it was increased to Rs 4,800 per month. It was not possible for us to deposit such high fees, so we decided to take up the issue with the principal. We formed a parents’ association and sent emails to the school principal. We then sent a speed post which was not accepted by the authorities concerned. Then we wrote to the director school education but didn’t get any response.”

The 141 parents of the Mount Carmel School are waiting for the court verdict before deciding on their children’s admission.

Nitin Goyal, president of the Chandigarh Parents Association (for all schools in Chandigarh), says, “The Right To Education Act was introduced in 2010 and I started working on admissions of children from economically weaker section. Thus, I started working with the education department. My kids were studying in Chitkara School and I realised that the annual fees charged were too much. We discussed it with the principal and gradually realised that it was a problem of every school. So, I formed a parents’ association for city-based parents.”

Atul Vohra, a resident of Sector 53, and Anu Gupta, a resident of Sector 37, have filed a case against Sector 44-based St Joseph School. They say that as per provisions of the CBSE byelaws, unaided schools should consult parents through parents’ representatives before revising the fees and the schools can charge only fees under heads which are prescribed by the Department of Education.

Monica Chawla, principal of St Joseph School, says, “The case is to be taken up tomorrow at the district courts. We will wait for the proceedings.”

Amandeep Kaur, whose son studies in a Sector 36-based school, is also a member of the parents association. She says the fee of the school is not an issue but the expenditure of school books is high. “I am the only earning member of my family and the cost of the school books is Rs 5,000. It’s very difficult to manage these expenses.”

She adds, “Every parent faces these problems. For example, a normal T-shirt which comes for Rs 250 is priced at Rs 500 just because the school logo is put on it.”

