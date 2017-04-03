School fee hike: Going beyond 10%, limit advised by UT

A student with her parent at a book shop in Sector 19, Chandigarh. (Sahil Walia) A student with her parent at a book shop in Sector 19, Chandigarh. (Sahil Walia)

EVEN AFTER an advisory from the UT Administration not to increase the annual fee and other charges beyond 10 per cent, managements of private schools have almost doubled the fee. The schools claim that this has been done to meet the expenses of salaries, infrastructure and other liabilities. However, parents say the managements are using the schools as money-spinning ventures.

Typically, schools add on to the tuition fee development charges, maintenance charges, and activity charges and other new items such as smart board charge.

Amarbir Singh Sidhu, principal of Saupin’s School and vice-president of Independent School Association, says: “The smart classes and smart boards were introduced five years ago. That has to be updated. The school needs to improve and hike staff salaries, increments. Last year, we had introduced 3d stethoscope teaching software for the science students which costs around Rs 4 lakh and how do we meet this kind of expenditure?”

Saupin’s has hiked the fee by 12 per cent. One of the add-on charges by the school this year is for its new Atal Tinkering Laboratories, aimed to boost creative ability of the students. The lab cost Rs 14 lakh to set up, school officials said.

Chitkara International School located in Sector 25 has increased the fee from Rs 9,750 to Rs 16,290 while the annual fee has gone up from Rs 39,000 to Rs 65,160.

Similarly, St Kabir School has hiked tuition fee from Rs 16,965 to Rs 22,725 per quarter, its overall annual charges have gone up to Rs 90,566 from Rs 79,245. Delhi Public School has raised the tuition fee from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per month. Parents have to shell out Rs 54,000 per annum as compared to Rs 36,000 last year.

At Mount Carmel in Sector 47, the fee this year is Rs 60,000 as compared to Rs 30,600, which means 90 per cent hike. Bhavan Vidyalaya School in Sector 27 has hiked the annual fee from Rs 49,000 from Rs 29,645.

As it goes against the education department’s 10 per cent cap, the parents of DPS students have said they are going to file a case. School principal Reema Dewan released a circular stating that “the main reason for the hike being more than the previous years is that we intend to implement the 7th Pay Commission. We are a private unaided school under the aegis of The Delhi Public School Society and follow the Central government norms”.

The notice further reads that “the 7th Pay Commission was implemented on September 1, 2016 but we have incorporated it in our budget only from the session 2017-18. We assure you that in the coming years we would again be looking at the same minimal fee hike till the year the Government of India announces and implements the 8th Pay Commission which would be almost a decade from now”.

Whatever the justification, parents are in an angry mood. “The schools have turned into private business hubs as they forget that the inflation is for everyone, it is not only for the school authorities. The charges for books, bus fee and sundry other things are becoming unaffordable. Government schools have nothing to offer, as there are no proper teachers and staff for students to impart quality education,” says Kamalpreet Singh Litt, whose ward studies in AKSIPS in Sector 41.

Gurpreet Kaur, another parent, says, “The schools forget the fact that they need to impart education at affordable fees. Instead, they are looting the parents by levying charges of various kinds. It is the duty of the parent to provide good quality education to their children but this should not become a reason for our exploitation by private school authorities.”

