School admission for wards of divorced women, widows made easier under RTE

Maharashtra education department has made it easier for divorced women and widows to admit their wards in schools within the 25 per cent seats reserved under the Right to Education Act, signalling a significant reform. In a government resolution on Tuesday, the government announced special provisions for divorced women, women with ongoing divorce proceedings and widows to apply for admission of their children producing their own certificates.

“Earlier, there was no clarity on the matter and women were forced to produce certificates of their separated or estranged husband. Now, we have issued clear guidelines to make it easier for single women to admit their children under the RTE quota,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity. The GR, which introduces several changes to rules to streamline the admission process for RTE quota, also states clear guidelines for orphans as well as specially abled children for admission under the RTE quota.

Moreover, instead of a candidate-wise allotment, wherein one student was allotted seats in multiple schools, the government will release school-wise allotments to avoid repetition in admission. Each candidate will be allotted one seat and it is compulsory for the candidate to confirm the admission or they lose a chance for admission under RTE.

The onus is now on parents to choose the right schools while applying as the GR has also introduced a cap in number of schools they can apply for admission. While the admission portal earlier allowed parents to choose as many schools as they want from a list of schools in nearby areas, now parents can choose only 10 schools.

Of these, the candidate will be allotted one seat which he/she has to accept or lose admission. Earlier, after each round of lottery, parents could decide to not confirm admissions in the school allotted in the hope of a better school in the subsequent round. However, now it is compulsory to take admission in the school allotted in the lottery. “This is to avoid repetition and to make it easier for parents to complete admissions,” said the official.

In yet another reform, income certificates submitted by parents will be verified online. “We want to put a stop to bogus admissions under the RTE quota. The income certificates will be verified through mahaonline which will be linked with the admission portal,” said the official.

