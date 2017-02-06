Scholarships up to one million pounds to study in UK: British Council

The visitors will get an opportunity to directly talk to representatives from over 20 UK universities and get all their questions answered on course choices, visas, applications, scholarships and more. The visitors will get an opportunity to directly talk to representatives from over 20 UK universities and get all their questions answered on course choices, visas, applications, scholarships and more.

The British Council has announced the Great Britain Scholarships–India 2017 worth one million pounds as part of campaign to attract Indian students. “198 scholarships in subject areas ranging from art and design to engineering, law and management are on offer for students aspiring to study in the UK,” British Council (South India) Director Mei-kwei Barker told reporters in Hyderabad on Monday.

A total of 29 under-graduate and 169 post-graduate scholarships will be provided in engineering, law, art and design and management. “UK provides the truly international education experience for students and presently five lakh overseas students are studying in the United Kingdom,” she said. The British Council will host ‘Study UK: Discover You’ exhibition in Hyderabad on Tuesday for aspirants wanting to know more about education opportunities in the UK, she said. The visitors will get an opportunity to directly talk to representatives from over 20 UK universities and get all their questions answered on course choices, visas, applications, scholarships and more.

The British Council has also launched a mobile app (Study UK Discover You Exhibition 2017) in India which will help students and parents plan their visit to the education exhibitions effectively, she said. Reacting to a query on the issue of recognition of the UK’s one-year Master’s programme in India, Barker said, “In the UK, the courses are more intense. That course is recognised across the world…with the UK universities we are in contact with them to try to work out through with the Indian government. But, it is recognised across the world and it is recognised in private industry.”

