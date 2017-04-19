AP EAMCET 2017: Hall tickets to be released on April 19, check details here

AP EAMCET 2017: The application procedure ended on March 17, 2017. AP EAMCET 2017: The application procedure ended on March 17, 2017.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada has released a notification regarding the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2017. On behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) it announced that the admit cards will soon be available for download.

“Hall tickets for APEAMCET 2017 will be enabled from April 19, 2017 afternoon,” JNTU announced. The application procedure for the same ended on March 17, 2017. Clearing AP EAMCET would give candidates access to courses such as Engineering, Bio-Technology, BTech (Diary Technology), BTech (Agr Engineering), BTech (Food Science and Technology), BSc (Ag), BSc (Hort), BVSc, AH, BFSc, BPharmacy, PharmaD.

Last year, around 1.89 lakh had appeared for Engineering exam and another 1.03 lakh had appeared for the Medical and Agriculture exam.

Steps to download the AP EAMCET 2017 hall ticket:

– Visit the official website for AP EAMCET (sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET)

– Click on the link “AP EAMCET 2016 Hall Ticket”.

– Enter the registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket and date of birth.

– Save it and take a printout of the hall ticket and remember to carry them at the exam hall.

