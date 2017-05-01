AP ICET 2017: Last day tips and instructions

AP ICET 2017: Before you go to sleep, keep your hall ticket in your bag AP ICET 2017: Before you go to sleep, keep your hall ticket in your bag

Sri Venkateswara University will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2017 tomorrow. The admit cards are already released. The exam duration for AP ICET 2017 is 150 minutes long. The test is divided into three sections: analytical, mathematical and communication abilities.

1) Section A (analytical ability) will have 20 Data Sufficiency related questions and 55 about problem solving.

2) Section B (mathematical ability) will have 35 questions on arithmetic ability, 30 about algebra and geometry and 10 on statistics.

3) Section C (communication ability) will have 10 questions on vocabulary and business each and 15 questions each about computer terminology, functional grammar and reading comprehension.

In the exam hall

— Read the examination instructions properly written on the first page of the AP ICET 2017 question paper. Keep a note of all the marking system mentioned.

— Use your judgement and focus on all those questions that you can solve comfortably.

— Begin with the subject that you are most comfortable in.

— Questions selection is extremely crucial. Every paper consists of easy, moderate and difficult questions. AP ICET 2017 will be no different in this regard. By quickly solving the easy and moderate questions will enable you to clear the cut-off easily.

— Set a time target per section. Once you have solved the easier one and have revised them, switch to the tricky questions. There is no negative marking, therefore you can take the risk.

— Avoid wild guess work, if you have no clue on the solution approach to a question, simply move on to the next question.

— Carry your AP ICET 2017 admit card and your Aadhar card.

— Do a recce of the exam centre location and route well before time.

— Reach your exam centre before the scheduled time. This will help you to get acclimatised with the room and environment.

— Sleep early so that you get up early tomorrow morning. Carry water bottle and in case you are on some kind of medication carry the kit as well.

