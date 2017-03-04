SC stays order on age limit for law courses

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a notification issued by the Bar Council of India (BCI) that stipulated maximum age limit of 45 years for pursuing three-year LLB degree courses and 22 years for five-year law courses.

“The BCI on the one hand talks about promoting legal education, on the other they fix age limit,” said a bench of Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao as it put on hold the impugned notification.

The BCI recently revived the age restriction of pursuing LL B courses under clause 28 of the Legal Education Rules 2008.

Senior advocate Sanjay R Hegde and advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for a student, challenged the age limit imposed for the Common Law Admission Test, conducted for five-year course.

Advocate Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad, appearing for the BCI, contended that the decision taken by the committee formed by the legal education regulator had already raised the cut-off age for the five-year law course to 22 from 20 years.

But Hegde and Sankarnarayan replied that it would not address their concerns as many of the aspirants were above 22.