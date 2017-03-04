Latest news

SC stays order on age limit for law courses

The BCI recently revived the age restriction of pursuing LL B courses under clause 28 of the Legal Education Rules 2008.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:March 4, 2017 3:34 am

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a notification issued by the Bar Council of India (BCI) that stipulated maximum age limit of 45 years for pursuing three-year LLB degree courses and 22 years for five-year law courses.

“The BCI on the one hand talks about promoting legal education, on the other they fix age limit,” said a bench of Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao as it put on hold the impugned notification.

The BCI recently revived the age restriction of pursuing LL B courses under clause 28 of the Legal Education Rules 2008.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Senior advocate Sanjay R Hegde and advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for a student, challenged the age limit imposed for the Common Law Admission Test, conducted for five-year course.

Advocate Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad, appearing for the BCI, contended that the decision taken by the committee formed by the legal education regulator had already raised the cut-off age for the five-year law course to 22 from 20 years.

But Hegde and Sankarnarayan replied that it would not address their concerns as many of the aspirants were above 22.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 03: Latest News