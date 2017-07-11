SC lifts stay on IIT, NIT admissions

The Supreme Court (File photo) The Supreme Court (File photo)

UNCERTAINTY OVER admission to IITs and NITs for the ongoing academic year ended on Monday after the Supreme Court lifted a stay it had imposed on the process following a dispute over grace marks offered to candidates.

“We are not inclined to grant any stay. The petition is rejected,” a three-judge bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra said while dismissing the plea of students who had challenged the grant of bonus marks to all those who had taken the IIT-JEE (Advanced)-2017.

On July 7, SC had restrained IITs and NITs from conducting counselling and admissions after petitioners claimed that awarding bonus marks to all examinees, irrespective of whether they had attempted the questions or not, had put them at a disadvantage.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and M M Shantanagoudar, asked IITs to furnish an undertaking that a “foolproof mechanism” will be devised in setting up question papers in future. “When we say foolproof mechanism, there should be no errors in question papers, and no situation in which bonus marks have to be awarded must arise,” Justice Misra clarified.

Appearing for IITs, Attorney General K K Venugopal sought to assure the court that such a situation will not arise in future. Kapil Sibal, who represented some petitioners, said even meritorious students got lower ranks due to grace marks. The IITs said given the confusion over some wrong questions, “to ensure fair play to all, it was decided to grant grace marks to all”.

