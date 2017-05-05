SC junks plea to make Hindi compulsory from Class I-VIII

In his plea, Updhayay had contended that the move would promote national integration. (File photo) In his plea, Updhayay had contended that the move would promote national integration. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday advised Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who wanted directions to make Hindi compulsory for students of Class I to VIII across the country, to take up the matter with his party instead of approaching the court.

Declining to entertain his plea, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar took note of the fact that the petitioner was a spokesperson for the BJP’s Delhi chapter. The CJI said: “Why does he not ask his party to do it? He belongs to the governing party. He is part of the government.”

In his plea, Updhayay had contended that the move would promote national integration. He had referred to the constitutional provisions and the non-execution of the three-language formula enunciated in the 1968 National Policy Resolution by the Centre in consultation with the states.

“In order to promote fraternity, assuring dignity of individual and unity and national integration, study of Hindi should be compulsory for all the students of I-VIII standard through the country,” his petition said.

