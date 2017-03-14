TS POLYCET exam 2017: Registration process begins, check here

TS POLYCET exam 2017: Those who clear the paper will gain admission into Diploma Courses in engineering, non-engineering and technology at polytechnics and institutions in the state. TS POLYCET exam 2017: Those who clear the paper will gain admission into Diploma Courses in engineering, non-engineering and technology at polytechnics and institutions in the state.

TS POLYCET exam 2017: The State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana (SBTET) has released notification regarding the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2017. The registration process for the exam has begun today (March 14, 2017). Candidates can register by logging on to the official SBTET website.

“State Board of Technical Education & Training, Hyderabad has made arrangements to file online applications at various AP Online/Helpline centers/ through payment gateway,” a notification by Telangana SBTET said.

Those who clear the paper will gain admission into Diploma Courses in engineering, non-engineering and technology at polytechnics and institutions in the state for the academic year of 2017-18. Candidates should have passed SSC or an equivalent recognised exam to be eligible for the POLYCET exam.

Important dates:

Registration process begins- March 14, 2017

Registration process ends- April 11, 2017 (5 pm)

Date of POLYCET exam- April 24, 2017 (11 am to 1 pm)

Results to be released on- May 5, 2017

Application fee:

General category- Rs 350

Reserved category- Rs 200

Steps to register for POLYCET 2017:

– Go to the official Telangana SBTET website (sbtet.telangana.gov.in).

– Go to the notifications page.

– Read the instructions given in the zip file for POLYCET.

– In the home page, click on the link to the list of colleges.

– Click on the college of your choice and apply.

– Download a copy of the application and take a print out of the same for further reference.

