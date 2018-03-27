SBTE semester 1, 2 results (old syllabus) 2017 declared, check at sbtebihar.gov.in

SBTE results: The State Board of Technical Education (SBTE), Bihar has released the results of semester 1 and 2 2017 (old syllabus) along with compartmental exams. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — sbtebihar.gov.in. The semester examination was conducted in December 2017. The results are available both at sbtebihar.gov.in and sbteonline.in.
SBTE results, steps to check
Step 1: Log on to the official website sbtebihar.gov.in
Step 2: Under ‘Important notice’ on the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: Select the examination name and enter your roll number
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Also, there is a provision of a re-exam when 30 per cent or more students fail. Also, in the middle of the session, the SBTE had introduced a rule that if a student fails in six subjects, he/she can’t take further exams. As more than 60 per cent students had failed in October 2017 second semester exam, there was a demand for allowing them for a re-test of the same.
