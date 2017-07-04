SBI PO Main result 2017 declared at sbi.co.in, check here

SBI PO result 2017 can be accessed at sbi.co.in SBI PO result 2017 can be accessed at sbi.co.in

The State Bank Of India (SBI) has announced the result of probationary officers recruitment exam 2017 at sbi.co.in. The main exam was held on June 4 and the prelims were held in April and May 2017. After qualifying the SBI PO preliminary and main exam, the final scores will be calculated on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in the mains exam and the interview round.

Marks secured by the candidates in the written test (out of 250 marks) are converted to out of 75 and marks secured in group exercises and the interview (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25. The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating converted marks of written test and group exercises and the interview out of 100 for each category.

The selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category.

SBI PO 2017 result, know how to check result

Step 1: Go to the official website for SBI – sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on career tab

Step 3: Then click on SBI PO main result

Step 4: A pdf file will open displaying selected candidates roll numbers

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The application process for SBI PO 2017 was started from February 7 and continued till March 6, 2017.

Eligibility: The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

