SBI Clerk prelims result 2016 declared @sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk prelim result 2016: The State Bank Of India (SBI) has released the results of junior associates (customer support and sales) and junior agricultural associates in the clerical cadre. The prelim exam was held in May 11.

Number of vacancies

Junior Associate (Customer support & sales): 10726 posts (state wise)

Junior Agricultural Associate: 3008 posts (state wise)

The SBI Clerk exam is conducted in three rounds: The prelims round, the mains round and the interview round. After passing the prelims round, candidates will appear for the mains. Those candidates who clear the mains round will then be called for the interview round. The dates of the main exam is not released yet. The interview round schedule will be intimated to the candidates either on the official website of the bank or through their registered email IDs and addresses.

The State Bank of India conducts these exams every year such as recruitment for the post of clerkship (customer support and sales) so as to recruit suitable candidates for various vacancies with the bank. The SBI has also released notifications for the post of Probationary Officer recruitment as well as for the post of Officers in Specialized Positions.

To check the result of prelim exam, the candidates need to log on to the official website. Then after searching for the SBI Clerk prelims results 2016, they need to enter their registration number and date of birth. The result will be displayed.

