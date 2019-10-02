Savitribai Phule Pune University plans to set up science research centre in Ladakh

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is planning to set up its science research centre in Ladakh region.

The development came to light after some preliminary level talks were held between officials of SPPU and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in this regard.

The idea to set up SPPU’s off-campus centre was mooted by academicians in Pune after the Centre scrapped Article 370 on August 5. “We are in talks with officials in Ladakh. Initially, it will be a dedicated centre for the science faculty, mainly for carrying out research activities. But presently, we are exploring all possible and available options,” said Nitin Karmalkar, Vice-Chancellor, SPPU.

Officials from the Pune University had recently visited Jammu and Kashmir, during which the talks were scheduled.

Given the situation, SPPU officials had stated that setting up an off-campus centre anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir was practically impossible, immediately. Besides, being a Maharashtra state government-run university, establishing a campus elsewhere in the country has its own limitations, said an official.

“…It would be easier to establish the first centre in Ladakh than anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Prafulla Pawar, registrar, SPPU.

After SPPU’s Senate had approved the decision to extend an arm of the campus to the two newly formed union territories, university officials had decided to approach the Maharashtra government in this regard. Some colleges and deemed universities from Pune are also keen to open similar educational centres.