Saurashtra University gets pointsman for media, teachers cry gag order

The SAURASHTRA University (SU) on Monday appointed an assistant registrar for media communication, making it mandatory for all its departments to route media communication through his office. However, the in-charge Vice-Chancellor of the varsity said that this was not a gag order but a “mechanism for streamlining communication”.

“Academic research, students activities, extra-curricular activities etc go on round the year in every department of the University. A meeting was held under the chairmanship of in-charge vice-chancellor Kalam Dadiya to brainstorm and prepare a plan to highlight these activities through positive news and thereby further improve the image of the varsity… It was decided to assign Kirit Pathak, Assistant Registrar (Legal Department) the responsibility of coordinating and streamlining the process of communicating such events to the media,” stated the release issued by SU Registrar.

The meeting held last week was attended by administrative officers of various departments of the SU.

The release further stated that the heads of 28 post-graduate departments and 27 administrative sections of the SU shall contact the office of the assistant registrar in case they want to share any information with the press. “Heads of various departments and various administrative sections shall not directly interact with the media… The office of the Assistant Registrar (Legal Department) will be the sole media coordinator of the University for providing information to the media or issuing press releases,” added the release.

A senior SU officer said that the decision meant the heads of various academic departments will no longer remain authorised to speak to the media. However, denying censorship, Vice-Chancellor Dadiya told The Indian Express, “From our side, some streamlining of media communication is required. If each and every person is going to ask for material, it is not possible for us to communicate… Our interest is that if we can communicate with media better.”

He, however, added that the arrangement will not be rigid. “You (media) can individually ask anybody. You are free. But any news-related information you will get only from one place,” he added.

However, some heads of the departments raised questions over the new arrangement. “This is an apparent attempt to gag teachers of the SU. First, those supporting the BJP killed Saurasthtra University Teachers Association (SUTA) which used to take up the cause of teachers. Now, they want us not to speak to the media. Then who would speak on behalf of us,” said a head of the department.

