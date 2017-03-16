Satavahana University UG exam 2016 results declared, check now

In case of discrepancy, the candidate should contact the COE In case of discrepancy, the candidate should contact the COE

The result of under graduate (CBCS) semester I examination for the academic year 2016-17 has been released. The students can check the official website to view their result. Satavahana University conducted the UG exams in December 2016.

In case of discrepancy with respect to the candiates’ name or father’s name and result should be brought to the notice of COE within seven days from the result declaration date.

Steps to check Satavahana University results 2016

Visit the official website

Click on the link ‘Result of UG (CBCS) I Semester for the academic year 2016-17′

Enter hall ticket and click on submit

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Check and save the results.

Last month, Satavahana University’s contract teachers were on strike as they were demanding regularisation of services. Students too were protesting and seeking appointment of a permanent vice chancellor, says a report from The Hindu.

Due to this, the university had to postponed the pharmacy semester examination.

For more news on education, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd