Satavahana University UG degree results 2017 declared: See how to download here

Satavahana University degree results: Satavahana Universtity Andhra Pradesh has declared the results for the undergradute examinations for the first, second and third year students of BCom, BA, BSc, BBA, BBM courses at the university. Candidates who have been waiting for the results can now download the same from the official website.

The results are available in a zip file and the results have been declared in a college-wise format. Candidates can find these on the universities website to check their results. The results and examination page is under construction.

Steps to check the Satavahana University undergraduate results:

– Go to the official website for the university (satavahana.ac.in).

– Click on the notification that says “UG Annual, 2017 College Wise Results for the academic year 2016-17”.

– This will begin the download of a zip file. Once it is downloaded, open the file.

– Search through the pages for your name, college and roll number (use ctrl + F to make the search easier).

– Keep a copy of your results for further reference.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 7:21 pm

