Sarvodaya Vidyalayas, Delhi admissions 2018: Registration for nursery, KG and first class to begin from March 3

Sarvodaya Vidyalayas admissions 2018: The Directorate of Education: School Branch has issued a notification for admission in nursery, KG and first (entry classes). As per the notice, the registration process for the same will commence from March 3 (Saturday). The last date for registration will be March 17. Admission will be provided in about 298 Sarvodaya Vidyalas for nursery this year. Parents may obtain the application form for the same from their nearest Sarvodaya Vidyalayas or from the official website – edudel.nic.in, under the link ‘Government school admissions’.

Also, the Delhi nursery admissions for the economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) categories started from January 22. The first computerised draw of lots for admissions will take place on March 7, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a notice.

“Admissions to the EWS and DG category shall be made through a computerised lottery system in the said schools against 25 per cent seats reserved for them under the Right to Education Act, 2009,” said a notice. The admissions to nursery classes take place through a point system. The total of 100 points are divided into several criteria which differ from school to school.

