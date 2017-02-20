Sanskrit University to be set up in Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Rs 21 lakh will be provided to the Indraprastha Gurukul, the CM said. (File photo) Rs 21 lakh will be provided to the Indraprastha Gurukul, the CM said. (File photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that a Sanskrit university will be set up in Mudri village, in the state’s Kaithal district. The university, dedicated to the ancient language, will be established along with a government-recognised Sanskrit Gurukul College. The college will be located at the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Complex, the CM said at a centenary of Faridabad’s ‘Gurukul Indraprastha’.

Rs 21 lakh will be provided to the Indraprastha Gurukul, he said. He added that Rs five lakh will also be given to Chandan Devi Gurukul, Pillukhera, Jind. This will come from his discretionary fund. Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat accompanied the CM as he also announced the renaming of the Sarai Khawaja-Gurukul road as Swami Shradhanand Marg.

The CM also assured the organisers that he would look into the matter of recognising Shastri, Acharya and Shiksha Shastri as Bachelor of Arts (BA), Master of Arts (MA) and Bachelor of Education (B Ed) courses. He called the Indraprastha Gurukul, founded by Swami Shradhanand, a “centre for the revolutionists like Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Ashfaq Ullah Khan, Sukhdev and Rajguru where they used to conduct various revolutionary activities”.

He further talked about the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ programme, thanking the Arya Samaj for its support in the cause. CM Khattar said that daughters of Haryana like Deepa Malik and Sakshi Malik have made the state and the country proud in the world in sports and the late Kalpana Chawla had made her mark as an astronaut.

“As a result of the effective implementation of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao programme, the sex ratio in the state has reached 922 in January 2017,” he said. “The state government is committed to taking this figure beyond 950,” Khattar said.

For more stories on education, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd