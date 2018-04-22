Sanskrit most suitable for machine learning, AI: Ram Nath Kovind

“It is said that India’s soul is reflected in Sanskrit language, which is the mother of several languages,” Ram Nath Kovind said (Representational Image) “It is said that India’s soul is reflected in Sanskrit language, which is the mother of several languages,” Ram Nath Kovind said (Representational Image)

Sanskrit is not restricted to spiritualism, philosophy, or literature, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said, stressing that experts believe that the language is most appropriate for writing algorithms besides use in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The president made the remarks during his address at the 17th convocation of the Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha in New Delhi. “The tradition of Sanskrit language, literature and science has been the most effective chapter in the glorious journey of our intellectual growth. “It is said that India’s soul is reflected in Sanskrit language, which is the mother of several languages,” he said, according to a press release.

Kovind said the most important thing is that proliferation of the knowledge available in Sanskrit is very relevant for the welfare of the world. “It is not that the works in Sanskrit are limited to spiritualism, philosophy, devotion, ritualism or literature. It is also the language of knowledge and science. Important works of scientists and mathematicians such as Aryabhatt, Varaah Mihir, Bhaskar, Charak and Sushrut were created in Sanskrit,” he said.

The president said now yoga is being discovered across the world and celebrated internationally on 21 June, while Ayurveda is also gaining popularity and all this knowledge was originally available only in Sanskrit. “Many scholars believe that the grammar of Sanskrit, which is rule-bound, formula-bound and logical, is the most appropriate to write algorithms, or to be used in machine learning and even artificial intelligence,” he said.

Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri, after whom the Vidyapeeth has been named, Kovind said the former prime minister was a national icon and an exemplar of simple living, sacrifice and virtue. “He (Shastri) was an embodiment of Indian values, and associated with the founding of the Vidyapeetha. Students of this institution have the responsibility of imbibing his ideals in their everyday lives and spreading these in society,” he said.

Addressing the successful scholars, the president told them that the primary objective of education should be to build character and make a person sensitive and empathetic. “An educated person is one who has a sense of philanthropy and commitment to public interest,” he said.

