Sambalpur University +3 result 2017 for arts, science, commerce declared at orissaresults.nic.in

Sambalpur University results: The results of the +3 first year of Sambalpur University examination 2017 have been released at orissaresults.nic.in and suniv.ac.in. The results of all streams — arts, science and commerce — have been uploaded on the official website.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 15, 2018 11:46 am
Sambalpur University results 2017, steps to check your scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website – orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘+3 First Semester (Arts, Science, Commerce) Examination Result- December, 2017’
Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Prof Deepak Kumar Behera has been recently appointed as the new Vice Chancellor (VC) of Sambalpur University. He will remain VC for a period of three years from the date he takes charge.

About the Sambalpur University:
Established in 1966, the varsity officially started functioning from January 1, 1967. Its inaugural ceremony was held on January 4 of the same year. It was in 1973 the varsity was shifted from a temporary campus to its current, permanent campus at Jyoti Vihar, Burla. Its first vice-chancellor was Professor Parsuram Mishra.

