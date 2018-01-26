Sambalpur University +3 first semester results declared at orissaresults.nic.in

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 26, 2018 12:26 pm
Sambalpur University first sem results 2016: The results of +3 first semester exams for arts, science and commerce stream have been declared by the Sambalpur University, Odisha. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website – orissaresults.nic.in.
Sambalpur University first sem results 2016, steps to check your scores
Step 1: Log on to the official website – orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘+3 First Semester (Arts, Science, Commerce) Examination Result- December, 2016’
Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
The university has also published the result of PhD viva-voce, 2018 on the website. The list of provisionally selected candidates for PhD programmes have been put. They are required to report in the respective nodal centres on or before February 3.
