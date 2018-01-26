Sambalpur University +3 first semester results declared at orissaresults.nic.in

Sambalpur University first sem results 2016: The results of +3 first semester exams for arts, science and commerce stream have been released. The results of +3 first semester exams for arts, science and commerce stream have been released.

Sambalpur University first sem results 2016: The results of +3 first semester exams for arts, science and commerce stream have been declared by the Sambalpur University, Odisha. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website – orissaresults.nic.in.