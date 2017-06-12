Salesman’s son among Super 30 success stories

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar celebrates in Patna, Sunday. PTI Super 30 founder Anand Kumar celebrates in Patna, Sunday. PTI

Sons of a salesman and a vendor, and a boy whose elder sister motivated him after their father died of cancer — these are some of the success stories of cracking the JEE Advanced from the Abhayanand Super 30 and Anand Super 30 in Bihar. Nineteen of the 20 students of the Abhayanand Super 30 cleared the exam. Twelve of them ranked higher than 10,000 and stand a good chance of making it to the IITs. Shashi Kumar Modi emerged the topper of the batch, bagging the 258th rank.

Mathematician Anand Kumar claimed that 19 out of his 30 students ranked below 10,000, while the remaining ranked between 11,000 and 28,000. IITian’s Tapasya, which is run by Pankaj Kapadia, one of toppers of the 2006 Super 30 batch, saw 39 of its 101 students crack the exam. Abhayanand and Anand Kumar had started the Super 30 course about 15 years ago, but the two later parted ways.

A resident of Bypass Road in Gaya, Shashi cleared the Class X state board exams from a government school at Nawada with a score of 74 per cent. He would often sit at the book shop of his maternal uncle Premnarayan Gupta. It was Gupta who told him about the Abhayanand Super 30, said Shashi, adding that his father Shambhu Prasad, a salesman, fully supported him. “I would attribute my success to the almost gurukul-like residential programme here. No phones are allowed and we get only two breaks in a year to meet our families,” said Shashi.

Keshav Raj, a resident of Nawada, said his father Vinay Kumar Singh died of cancer when he was in Class VIII. His elder sister Rashmi Kumari, now a faculty member at Abhayanand Super 30, motivated him. Keshav went on to score 10 CGPA in the CBSE Class X exams and 92.6 per cent in the Class XII boards. “At least 12 hours of study daily, not one missed class and study under the gaze of CCTV cameras could be the reason behind our success”. Former DGP and physcist Abhayanand said: “A student just needs to send an sms to us and say that he/she wants to take an entrance test.”

