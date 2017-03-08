Salary issues: Teachers at Rosary School continue strike

TWO DAYS after a group of teachers of Rosary International School, Bibvewadi, went on a strike to protest against the non-payment of salaries for last few months, the school management failed to break the deadlock and the strike continued on Tuesday as well. While the protesting teachers refused to conduct any classes till the salaries are cleared, Vinay Aranha, one of the owners of Rosary School, was present to pacify the teachers as well as meet with a few parents who turned up at the school to demand answers.

Meanwhile, the school management claimed that all classes at the school, which has 1,800 students and nearly 120 additional staffers, were conducted regularly without any hindrance. However striking teachers say that the claims were false as at least 30 teachers were on strike and no classes were held on Tuesday.

One of the protesting teachers, Santosh Salunkhe, said his salary is pending since five months. “On Monday, they had declared a holiday so we couldn’t continue our protest and hence, started it again today. We are going to continue the strike till all our dues are cleared. Our demand is to ensure that our children studying in school should not get affected, their leaving certificates be given if we want to withdraw them and our work certificates also be given,” said the teacher who is employed since 2008.

Another protesting teacher, Sumesh Dhebe, said of the four months pending salary, management has cleared a month’s salary but has made no fixed commitment on other dues. A few parents had also gathered at the school to demand answers from the management with regard to the strike.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Aranha said no student will suffer an academic loss as protesting teachers are few. “I have over 120 teachers and staff, about 11 are on strike and hence, no classes will be affected. As far as their demands go, they are right in saying their salaries are overdue.

However, we are yet to receive nearly 20 per cent school fees and it is an accounting error. We have put a team in place to recover this and as soon as this is done, their dues will be cleared. If not, I have assured to clear their dues from my personal funds. However, they are unwilling to see reason and are adamant on the strike. They have all been good staffers and that’s why I will continue to reason with them,” he said.