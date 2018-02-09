Sainik School AISSEE 2018 results declared at sainikschooladmission.in

AISSEE 2018: The exam is held to select students for admission to classes 6 ot 9 in 26 Sainik Schools across the country AISSEE 2018: The exam is held to select students for admission to classes 6 ot 9 in 26 Sainik Schools across the country

The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2018) results are released on the official website sainikschooladmission.in on February 7 midnight. The Sainik School Society had conducted a national-level entrance examination on January 7. The exam was held to select students for admission to classes 6 ot 9 in 26 Sainik Schools across the country.

As per the schedule released by the exam conducting authority, interview and medical exam for the admission will be held from February 18, 2018 to March 10, 2018. The Sainik School will release the final merit list including the waiting list on March 19, 2018.

Sainik School results 2018, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link flashing towards the left hand side of the page

Step 3: Enter the necessary details like registration number etc.

Step 4: Click on submit button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the admit card

Exam pattern: The exam for class 6 was held in English and Hindi. The question papers for class 9 was set in English only and students are required to answer in English.

