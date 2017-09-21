Ryan murder case: Haryana government to constitute regulatory body to look after security in schools

Ryan International School. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) Ryan International School. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

The Haryana Education Department on Wednesday decided to constitute a regulatory body to look after security and educational standards of private and government schools in the state. The move comes after the brutal murder of a seven-year-old student of the Ryan International School, Gurgaon. Additional chief secretary (Education) of Haryana KK Khandelwal said the students security in schools is a “major issue”.

“The regulatory body will work similar to vigilance bureau of electricity to keep an eye on mismanagement in schools. The body will be entitled to conduct surprise checking in schools and recommend for cancellation of license and penalties under the Haryana Education Act to the ministry concerned,” he said.

The state has 23 districts with over 25,000 schools, including 13,500 private schools. The government is also mulling to introduce scouts and guides in private schools to encourage students to take self-defense courses.

Khandelwal also said that the Haryana education minister will table a new act in the next assembly session to keep a tab on fee structures of private schools.

“The new act is part of the Haryana Education Act and the regulatory body will have the power to use it against schools if they found them under below standards on the education front,” he added.

Last week, CBSE and other state governments have introduced guidelines for school to ensure safety in schools.

