Government forms panel to monitor safety measures in schools

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and WCD minister Maneka Gandhi HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and WCD minister Maneka Gandhi

In the wake of the brutal killing of a seven-year-old Gurgaon school student and rape of minor in Delhi school, the Centre on Monday decided to form an inter-ministerial committee to monitor implementation of safety measures in its schools across the country.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Union Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar and WCD minister Maneka Gandhi. “The existing measures for school safety were reviewed and new suggestions were discussed during the meeting. A committee of six secretaries will be constituted to monitor the implementation and progress of the guidelines,” Maneka told reporters after the meeting.

The committee will comprise of secretaries of Human ResourceDevelopment, Women and Child Development Ministry, Tribal Affairs, Minority Affairs, Social Justice and Empowerment and drinking water and sanitation. Maneka Gandhi also said that the secretaries will conduct a series of meetings to develop a roadmap as well as a timeline for implementation of the measures recommended.

In the meeting, it was also suggested that Nirbhaya funds (set up in after the gangrape of a physiotherapy student in 2012) can be utilised for various school safety measures. To make students aware, a short film about child abuse in schools will be shown, besides the authority will set-up Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) awareness booths. It was also discussed to employ women drivers.

“Setting of POCSO booths, where students can be made aware of the mechanism to file complaints, screening of ‘Komal’ — a short film on the concept of good touch, bad touch — were among the measures discussed. We also suggested that Nirbhaya fund can be utilised for the purpose,” Maneka said. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the National Commission

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), CBSE, NCERT and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Greater and well-defined roles for the Parents Teachers Associations (PTAs) in safety and security aspects of school operations, expansion of the scope of School Management Committee (SMCs) to private schools, implementation of Gender Champions programme in schools were among the existing measures reviewed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has said all its books from the next session will carry a list of dos to deal with cases of child abuse.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd