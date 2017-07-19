Ruckus at DU college over cut-off ‘misprint’

Delhi University (Express Photo) Delhi University (Express Photo)

A ‘misprint’ in the fifth cut-off led to ruckus at Shaheed Bhagat Singh (Evening) College Tuesday, after several students who reached to take admission for the BCom Programme were told they were not eligible.

“Yesterday (Monday), when the cut-off was being uploaded, the clerk typed eight instead of nine by mistake, making it 80% instead of 90%. When we came to know about it in the morning, we immediately sent it to the university, and the corrigendum was up by 10 am. Since we are an evening college, admission was to begin at 4 pm. But some politically motivated people looking for mileage created a ruckus,” Principal P K Khurana said.

Khurana said the students, led by the college students’ union, turned aggressive after realising they would be denied admission. He alleged they tried to break the lock of the principal’s room, following which police had to be called in.

“We couldn’t admit any student today because of all the ruckus. Some students tried to break the lock of the principal’s office. Some nuisance creaters also tried to break college property. As a result, we had to call police and admissions couldn’t take place,” Khurana said.

DU officials did not respond to calls by The Indian Express seeking a comment on the issue. College president Deepanshu Lohia, from the ABVP, however, claimed there was no violence.

“The corrigendum should have been issued immediately instead of in the morning, since students don’t go back six hours later to check the DU website again once they have already met the cut-off. There were around 250-300 students who landed up at the college, and the principal denied them admission,” he alleged. “The principal, in fact, left the college through the back gate. Police were deployed and they shut the main college gate.”

