RTU exams 2017: Results declared for BTech 1st semester at rtu.ac.in

RTU results 2017: The Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) has released the results for the BTech 2017 back and reback papers for first semester. Candidates who have been waiting for the same can check the results from the official website for RTU.

The results are also available for the first semester BTech main exams and a number of other courses for different semesters on the official RTU site. The university was established by the government of Rajasthan in 2006 and it has 129 Engineering, 4 BArch, 41 MCA, 95 MBA, 44 MTech and 03 Hotel Management and Catering institutes.

Steps to download the results for RTU semester exams:

– Go to the official website for RTU (rtu.ac.in).

– Click on “Results” under the examinations tab.

– Fill in your class, roll number, name and the code provided.

– Click on “Show Result” once you have filled in the correct details.

– Download the results page and take a print out of the same for further reference.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 7:59 pm

