RTU exams 2018: B.Tech 1st semester results declared at rtu.ac.in

RTU exams 2018: The Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) has released the results for the B.Tech 2018 back and reback papers for first semester. Candidates who have been waiting for the same can check the results from the official website for RTU, rtu.ac.in. The university has also released the results of first semester examination of Bachelor of Architecture today.

The results are also available for the first semester BTech main exams and a number of other courses for different semesters on the official RTU site.

The results of Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT) third semester and Master of Technology (M.Tech) first semester examination has also been released on the official website. The candidates can check the results through the official websites.

RTU exams 2018: Steps to download the results

– Go to the official website for RTU (rtu.ac.in).

– Click on “Results” under the examinations tab.

– Fill in your class, roll number, name and the code provided.

– Click on “Show Result” once you have filled in the correct details.

– Download the results page and take a print out of the same for further reference.

About Rajasthan Technical University

The university was established by the government of Rajasthan in 2006 and it has 129 Engineering, 4 BArch, 41 MCA, 95 MBA, 44 MTech and 03 Hotel Management and Catering institutes.

