RTE: State seeks proposal to appoint administrators to run errant schools

In Pune, which usually sees the highest number of admissions in the state, 10,228 students have been given allotments for RTE seats in the first lottery round this year. (Representational Image) In Pune, which usually sees the highest number of admissions in the state, 10,228 students have been given allotments for RTE seats in the first lottery round this year. (Representational Image)

The state government has decided to take strong action against schools that refuse to give admission to students from economically weaker sections of society, under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The State Director of Primary Education, Sunil Chouhan, has asked education officers across the state to send proposals for appointing an administrator to run these schools.

The number of RTE admissions has been low this year, as private schools have openly refused to give admission to EWS students, demanding that the Maharashtra government clear their pending dues first. Less than 20,000 admissions have been confirmed across the state, said education department officials.

A few private schools had also approached the Bombay High Court, to protest the state government’s delay in reimbursing them for the amount spent on RTE admissions over the last five years. The High Court had given interim relief to the schools that filed the petition, instructing that no action should be taken against them until March 28, the next date of the hearing.

Meanwhile, in a letter sent to deputy directors of education and education officers, Chouhan said 41 schools have moved the High Court, and only they are safeguarded from any action until March 28.

“… the department has received complaints that other than these 41 schools, many other schools in the state are refusing to give admissions to students under the RTE quota. All education officers are being notified that as per the government resolution dated 15.10.2012, and under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Management) Act 1976, there is a provision to recommend appointment of an administrator for such schools,” said Chouhan.

Sharad Gosavi, deputy director of education, primary, confirmed that the letter was sent to all education officers and their proposals have been sought at the earliest. “Other than the schools that have gone to court, there is no question of other schools refusing admissions. Once the proposals come in, they will be scrutinised and sent for action,” he said.

In Pune, which usually sees the highest number of admissions in the state, 10,228 students have been given allotments for RTE seats in the first lottery round this year. Only 3,642 confirmed their admissions until March 23, a day before the original deadline for securing admission in the first round.

The helplines of the state education department and local corporations have been ringing incessantly, as aggrieved parents call in, to complain about schools that have refused to grant RTE admissions. On Friday, the helpline received 38 such complaints.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App