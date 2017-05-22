On the waiting list

Nearly 10,000 self-financed schools have been covered in the state, this year . Javed Raja Nearly 10,000 self-financed schools have been covered in the state, this year . Javed Raja

The Gujarat government took three years to ensure 25 per cent reservation for students belonging to poor families in self-financed schools after the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act in Gujarat on April 1, 2010.

Since the implementation of this key rule for the children of economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged group in 2013, the education department has been receiving complaints of private schools declining to admit these students.

With the new academic session to commence from June 2017, there are still over 15,800 applicants who have not been admitted to schools under this rule. Against 81,258 approved applications, the Gujarat education department has been able to admit 62,419 students (excluding over 3,100 provisional admissions). The department claims non-availability of seats in the private schools within the limit of 6 km radius, as per the rules.

This is not the first time, the education department has received complaints over RTE’s 25 per cent reservation rule.

In the academic session 2013-14, the Gujarat government had reserved only 5,300 seats for children from EWS and disadvantaged group in eight municipal corporations only on a “pilot” basis.

Surprisingly, only 430, mere eight per cent of the total seats reserved, were taken by students. Following criticism for its lukewarm response towards the poor students for the first three years, the state education department again faced a lot of flak for its failure to implement the scheme properly. Some parents even accused the education department staff of being hand in glove with big private schools while “selecting” and even “discouraging” applicants.

Next year, 2014-15, the seats were increased to 18,300 from 5,300, covering all 33 districts. Again many seats were left vacant. Only 12,600 students were admitted in private schools. Lowest number of admissions was recorded in Anand district (eight against a target of 500), followed by Gandhinagar municipal corporation (16 against 250) and Ahmedabad district (20 against 1,400).

Next session, the Gujarat Education Department roped in anganwadi centres under Integrated Child Development Services to increase enrollments. It took the step in 2015-16, realising that the beneficiaries of this scheme hardly read newspapers, the only medium of advertisement to invite applications. The anganwadi centres then carried out a survey of children enrolled with the centres, including those who had left but eligible to get the benefits.

The same academic session, the education department announced an additional allocation of Rs 3,000 per child over Rs 10,000, reimbursed to private schools annually, for social inclusion of the children eligible for 25 per cent reservation. This additional amount was specifically meant for school uniforms, shoes, books, transportation, bags and other materials.

The efforts bore some results as out of total 30,000 seats reserved under this category, nearly 27,800 were filled in 2015-16.

In 2016-17, the department claimed to have admitted more students than the seats reserved. Against 46,000 seats reserved across schools, the department claimed to have accommodated 46,595 students.

On the other hand, parents have often complained of non-transparency and biased attitude of private schools in admitting their wards.

Several aggrieved parents had also appealed in the Gujarat High Court against discrepancies and biased attitude of some of the prominent private schools, especially in Ahmedabad, which had refused to admit students on one or the other pretext. In response, the schools justified that they never received orders to admit students under this rule.

To overcome these allegations and assure the parents that it is not repeated, the education department has launched a web portal this time, which it claims to be transparent and “uninfluenced”, covering nearly 10,000 self-financed primary schools across the state.

Principal secretary, education, Sunaina Tomar, who claimed it to be foolproof, said none of the private schools across the state were excluded.

But the selection of schools using Google map on the basis of the applicants’ address failed to serve its purpose.

Not just over 15,000 applicants (excluding over 3,100 provisional admissions) are yet to get admissions, there are other lapses and major goof-ups in the final allotment, leaving parents running from pillar to post with their children’s future at stake.

Though the department officials are claiming that the matter will be resolved, the parents are left with no other option but to wait and watch. “We are ensuring that maximum children are admitted and least complaints remain unresolved. Each and every complaint is being looked into and a decision will be taken only after meeting the aggrieved parents,” said state’s RTE joint director H N Chavda.

Review meeting today

A state-level review meeting of all Taluka Primary Education Officers, Administrative Officers, District Primary Education Officer, District Education Officer (DEOs) and other officials will be held on Monday to discuss the objections and complaints received after the final admissions under RTE in private schools. They will review whether the objections have been registered on the website or not. “Also, the department is exploring an opportunity to convince schools to admit more students beyond the 25 per cent reservation limit,” revealed a senior education official.

