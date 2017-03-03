RTE: First lottery draw to be held on March 4, 5

By May 1 the process is expected to end with schools declaring the number of vacant seats. By May 1 the process is expected to end with schools declaring the number of vacant seats.

The first draw of lottery for admissions for the economically-weaker section (EWS) quota seats under the RTE Act will be held on March 4 and 5, said a circular by the primary education directorate on Thursday. Pune has seen the highest number of applications in the state for the 25 per cent EWS quota seats. For the 15,693 seats available in Pune district, about 37,454 applications have been received.

According to the circular, students who get allotments in first round will have to confirm their admission in respective schools between March 6 and March 15. The notice further warns parents that if they fail to confirm their seats by the prescribed time limit, then they will be considered out of the RTE admission process.

Govind Nandede, director of primary education directorate, said that no school would be allowed to refuse any student who has been allotted a seat in a particular school and produces the required documents. “If in any school, students allotted seats and having documents are not given admission, then parents need to complain at the grievance redressal cells nearest to them. Suitable action will be action as per RTE rules,” he said.

Schools will have to declare the number of vacant seats by March 16 and 17 following which second lottery would take place on March 20 and 21. The time period to confirm admission in schools for 2nd round would be March 22-29 and by March 30-31, schools have to declare the number of vacant seats. The third lottery round would take place on April 2 and 3 and time period to confirm admission in schools is from April 4 to 9. The fourth and fifth lottery round would take place on April 13, 14 and April 21-22 respectively. The time period to confirm admission in schools for fourth round is April 15 to 20 and fifth round is April 26 to 29.

