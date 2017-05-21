RTE admissions: 500 parents from Mumbai join protests in Pune against govt’s ‘failure’ to secure seats for children

AROUND 500 parents from Mumbai joined the state-wide protest in Pune against the state government’s “failure” to secure admissions for children under the Right to Education Act. They claimed, as a result, 4,300 seats in non-minority private schools in the city remained vacant.

RTE activists claimed around 1,500 parents from all over Maharashtra, who had been unsuccessful in securing seats for their wards under the RTE Act, protested outside the education commissioner’s office at Kasbapeth in Pune on Saturday.

The parents have demanded that the state take cognisance of their complaints against the system, because of which their children have missed a chance for enrollment in schools.

The parents blamed the problem on technical glitches and loopholes in the online admission process.

Sudhir Paranjape, of the Anudanit Shiksha Bachao Samiti, said the policy of allotting seats through lottery was unfair to the children.

“While some children are allotted multiple seats, others don’t even get a single allotment,” said Paranjape, who led the group of around 500 parents from Mumbai. He also demanded an audit of the existing system to identify the loopholes.

In Mumbai alone, seven of the 10 children who applied under the RTE quota did not get admissions whereas, around 4,300 seats did not get any students, records of the education department show.

Officials in the Mumbai division of the education department said the department is yet to decide whether it will hold additional rounds of allotment of seats under the RTE to fill the vacant seats.

An official from the Pune education department confirmed that parents had gathered outside to protest against the glitches in the RTE admission process.

State education secretary Nand Kumar said children were being allotted seats according to their preferences but because only a few schools have higher demand, only a limited number of children get the seats. “We also come across cases where parents don’t turn up for admissions even when their wards are allotted seats because they don’t like the school. Hence some seats go vacant,” said Kumar.

Deputy director of education, Pune, Sharad Gosavi said: “The delegation of parents will put forward their complaints and suggestions to the education commissioner on May 25.”

