JIPMER to get Rs 13.5 crore indoor sports complex

Centrally sponsored JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research) here will have an indoor sports complex at a cost of Rs 13.5 crore, a top official said today.

JIPMER Director S C Parija, who laid the foundation of the complex on the precincts of the institute, said the complex would come up in 10 months’ time in an area measuring 40,299 sq ft.

He said that there would be volleyball, basketball, throw ball and badminton courts in the complex. JIPMER had been feeling the need for indoor sports facility and this is being met now, he added. Medical Superintendent Ashok Sankar Badhe was among those present.

Moreover, students are awaiting JIPMER MBBS applications that are scheduled to release in March. The exam will be held on June 3, 2018. In a tentative schedule released on the official website (jipmer.puducherry.gov.in), the Institute has announced the exam date and other important dates.

