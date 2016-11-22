RRB NTPC exam 2016: Railways clarifies why Thiruvananthapuram Board results were withdrawn

RRB NTPC result 2016: Abput 56 lakh candidates appeared for the exam RRB NTPC result 2016: Abput 56 lakh candidates appeared for the exam

RRB NTPC results 2016: The result of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC exam 2016 is likely to release by November end. As per a senior official, the Board is “hopeful to release the result by the month-end.” However, on November 17’s evening, the Thiruvananthapuram Board had declared the results of NTPC exam but withdrew it a day later.

“Few of RRB’s websites run on private server including the Thiruvananthapuram Board. We are trying to bring all the Board’s websites on the NIC server. On November 17, we were testing the website and therefore temporarily uploaded the data. The final results are not out yet,” clarified a senior railway official.

The Thiruvananthapuram Board has already put up a notice on their website that they will upload the final result shortly.

The final selection of candidates will be based on merit position obtained in the second stage CBT and/or result of aptitude test/ typing skill test wherever applicable. The normalisation of marks will be done as per extant rules.

READ: RRB NTPC exam 2016: Results out, about three lakh candidates shortlisted for stage 2

Over 93 lakh candidates applied for the NTPC posts in the Indian Railways. Check out category-wise posts:

Commercial Apprentice (CA) – 703

Traffic Apprentice (TA) – 1645

Enquiry cum Reservation Clerk (ECRC) – 127

Goods Guard – 7591

Junior Accountant cum Amanuensis (Typist) (JAA) – 1205

Senior Clerk cum typist – 869

Assistant Station Master (ASM) – 5942

Transport Assistant – 166

Senior Time Keeper – 04.

For more updates on RRB NTPC results 2016, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd