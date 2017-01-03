RRB NTPC 2016 stage 2 exam: Know the last date to download the admit card

RRB NTPC admit card 2016 is available for download RRB NTPC admit card 2016 is available for download

RRB NTPC 2016: The Railway Recruitment Control Board has activated the admit card link for the NTPC stage II examination, 2016. The exam is scheduled to held on January 17, 18 and 19, 2017. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official websites.

For January 17 exam, download the admit card on or before January 13. The last date to download the call letter or the admit card for January 18 exam is January 14 while for January 19 exam, it is January 15, 2017.

As many as 56 lakh applicants appeared for the exam out of which only three lakh qualified for the next round. Due to the large number, the RRB decided the exam will take place in two stages to manage the number of applicants. The result of the stage I exam was released in December.

The Board had released the notification for the recruitment exam in December last year (advertisement no.: CEN 03/2015). RRB invited applications for 18,252 vacancies.

Steps to download 2016 RRB NTPC Stage 2 admit card:

– Visit the official website of the respective RRB you applied for

– On the homepage or on the admit card section, click on the link CEN 03/2015 stage 2 admit card link

– Enter the user id and the date of birth which is also your password and click on the “login” button.

– The admit card will appear

– Download and take a print out.

NOTE: The venue and other details are mentioned in the admit card itself.

