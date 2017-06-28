RPVT 2017 result declared at rajuvas.org, check now

RPVT result can be accessed from RPVT result can be accessed from http://www.rajuvas.org

The result of the Rajasthan Pre Veterinary Test (RPVT 2017) has been announced by the VC Professor (Dr) Col AK Gahlot on June 27. He said that the candidates can check their result at the official website of the University at rajuvas.org. The exam was held on June 11 at 29 exam centres.

There are 14789 candidates have applied for the pre-veterinary exams out of which 12924 have appeared. A total of 87.38 per cent aspirants did not appear for the exam. Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS), Bikaner has invited applications in March- April 2017. The examination is held every year for granting admission to selected candidates for admission to veterinary science and animal husbandry courses.

RPVT result 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website at rajuvas.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link Result RPVT 2017

Step 3: Enter user ID/ registration number and password

Step 4: Your result will be displayed

Step 5: If needed, take a print out

RPVT is conducted for admission to Bachelor in the Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry degree course offered at constituent and affiliated private veterinary colleges of RAJUVAS.

