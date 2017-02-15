RPSC RAS/RTS Comb Comp mains 2016: Examination dates announced

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the RAS/RTS mains 2016 exam on March 27 and 28, 2017. The Commission has already released the admit cards. The candidates can download the admit cards from the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Earlier, the commission had postponed the examination, which was scheduled to be held on January 28 and 29, 2017.

In a notification, the Commission has said that the RAS/RTS Comb. Comp. mains examination 2016 will be held in two sessions (9am to 12 noon and 2pm-5pm) at seven divisional headquarters (Ajmer, Jaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Kota, Jodhpur and Udaipur) of the state.

Steps to download the Rajasthan RPSC RAS/ RTS exam admit card 2016:

Log on to the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the download link on the right hand side of the page

Enter your application ID, date of birth and exam name. You can select your date of birth from the calendar which will be displayed from the calendar icon on the admit card download page.

Your admit card will be displayed when you click on “Submit”

The website states that the candidates are required to carry a photocopy of their admit cards as well as an original photo ID proof for entry. If the candidates are not carrying these, they will not be allowed entry in to the exam hall or venue.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd