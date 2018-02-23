RPSC grade 2 teacher exam marks released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC results: The commission has already announced results of all subjects RPSC results: The commission has already announced results of all subjects

RPSC result: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the marks for second grade teacher recruitment exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The commission has published the marks of all subjects – science, Punjabi, English, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi and social science results have been released.

In 2016, RPSC had released the notification of senior teacher grade II competitive exam which was held in 2017 after getting postponed multiple time. Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the second grade teacher exam held from April to July, 2017.

RPSC results, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the right hand side of the homepage, under the “News and Events” section, go to the link displaying “RPSC school teacher marks” link

Step 3: You will re-directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter the required details like roll number

Step 5: The result will be displayed

Step 6: You can also take a print out of the results

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd