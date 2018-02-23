  • Associate Sponsor
  • RPSC grade 2 teacher exam marks released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC results: RPSC had released the notification of senior teacher grade II competitive exam which was held in 2017 after getting postponed multiple time. Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the second grade teacher exam held from April to July, 2017.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 23, 2018 5:56 pm
rpsc, rpsc result, RPSC results: The commission has already announced results of all subjects
RPSC result: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the marks for second grade teacher recruitment exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The commission has published the marks of all subjects – science, Punjabi, English, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi and social science results have been released.

In 2016, RPSC had released the notification of senior teacher grade II competitive exam which was held in 2017 after getting postponed multiple time. Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the second grade teacher exam held from April to July, 2017.

RPSC results, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the right hand side of the homepage, under the “News and Events” section, go to the link displaying “RPSC school teacher marks” link
Step 3: You will re-directed to a new page
Step 4: Enter the required details like roll number
Step 5: The result will be displayed
Step 6: You can also take a print out of the results

