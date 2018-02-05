RPSC 2nd grade teacher exam 2017 results declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

- EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma to be back on Sony TV in March, to shoot promo today
- Budget Session 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Yes, there is unemployment, but what did Congress do in 55 years, asks Amit Shah in first Parliament address
- Bengaluru: Students sell pakodas in convocation robes to protest PM Modi's comments on employment
RPSC result: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the results for second grade teacher recruitment exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. For now, the commission has announced the result of the science and Punjabi subjects, the remaining subjects results are expected to be announced this week.
In 2016, RPSC had released the notification of senior teacher grade II competitive exam which was held in 2017 after getting postponed multiple time. Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the second grade teacher exam held from April to July, 2017.
RPSC results, here’s how to check
Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the right hand side of the home page under the “News and Events” section, go to the link displaying “RPSC school teacher result” link
Step 3: You will re-directed to a new page
Step 4: Enter the required details like roll number
Step 5: The result will be displayed
Step 6: You can also take a print out of the results
The successful candidates have to fill the application form, available on the official website and submit it with all the photocopies of all certificates. The exam was held to fill 9488 posts.
Vacancy details
Hindi Teacher: 1864 posts,
English: 937
Mathematics: 662
Science: 306
Social Science: 2203
Sanskrit: 3433
Urdu: 56
Punjabi: 27 posts
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App