RPSC 2nd grade teacher exam 2017 results declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC result to fill over 9000 posts is out RPSC result to fill over 9000 posts is out

RPSC result: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the results for second grade teacher recruitment exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. For now, the commission has announced the result of the science and Punjabi subjects, the remaining subjects results are expected to be announced this week.

In 2016, RPSC had released the notification of senior teacher grade II competitive exam which was held in 2017 after getting postponed multiple time. Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the second grade teacher exam held from April to July, 2017.

RPSC results, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the right hand side of the home page under the “News and Events” section, go to the link displaying “RPSC school teacher result” link

Step 3: You will re-directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter the required details like roll number

Step 5: The result will be displayed

Step 6: You can also take a print out of the results

The successful candidates have to fill the application form, available on the official website and submit it with all the photocopies of all certificates. The exam was held to fill 9488 posts.

Vacancy details

Hindi Teacher: 1864 posts,

English: 937

Mathematics: 662

Science: 306

Social Science: 2203

Sanskrit: 3433

Urdu: 56

Punjabi: 27 posts

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App