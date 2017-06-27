DU PG admit card 2017 released at du.ac.in, exams to begin from July 1

DU PG admit card link has been activated on the official portal DU PG admit card link has been activated on the official portal

The Delhi University has activated the admit card link of PG, M.Phil and PhD entrance exams. These exams will start from July onwards and the applicants can download their admission ticket from official portal. After getting delayed twice, the online registration for the exam had started from June 12 and closed on June 22, 2017. DU initially planned to conduct the entrance examination online but had to change the decision.

The candidates can view the admit card on the official website – admission.du.ac.in/pg2017.

DU PG admit card 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Vist the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on PG link

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page. Enter your registered email id and password

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print out

Remember to carry the admission ticket as it has important details like venue, exam time etc.

As per Maharaj K Pandit, chairperson of the admission committee, around 650 seats would be announced for M Phil course and around 850 seats would be allotted for Ph D courses.

Admission process: The admission will be done on the basis of offline entrance examination and 50 per cent on merit basis. The exam was held in six centres – Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Nagpur and Varanasi between July 1 and 6.

