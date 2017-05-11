Riya Singh, a Dalit, tops TISS entrance exam

Riya Singh completed her post-graduation from TISS and MPhil from Ambedkar University in New Delhi Riya Singh completed her post-graduation from TISS and MPhil from Ambedkar University in New Delhi

After Kalprit Veerwal, a Dalit student who created history by scoring a perfect 360/ 360 marks in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) main this year, another Dalit student Riya Singh has grabbed the first position in the entrance examination for Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

As per a report of the National Dastak, Singh will pursue Ph D in Women’s Studies from Mumbai campus at Tata Institute Of Social Science. A resident of Ghaziabad, Singh has graduated from Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College. “Even to get admission in the LSR, I cracked the entrance exam. I am saying this since general category candidates feel that reserved category students are not talented enough,” the report quoted her as saying.

Riya completed her post-graduation from TISS and MPhil from Ambedkar University in New Delhi. “Be it any educational institute, I have faced discrimination from classmates and teachers,” said Singh, who believes through her writing she wants to fight against such injustice.

“Ph. D for me is not a mere degree but it is my political opposition. I want to reach out to places where our caste people have been deprived of their rights and still efforts are made to keep Dalits away from education,” said Singh.

Riya feels her degree will confront those who believe that the Dalit class is weak, illiterate and poor. “I wish to see myself in educational institutions as a professor. My research will be on caste, sex and marriage and I would like to teach the same to my students,” she said.

Her family belongs to a village in Uttar Pradesh. Singh has been writing about caste-based biases in many websites. She said that professors in higher institutions are clever and discriminate with Dalit students. She has written complaints but discrimination has never stopped.

