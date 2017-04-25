HPBOSE Class 12th exams 2017 results declared, Ritik Kandoria is the topper

HPBOSE class 12th results 2017: The Board conduced the Class 12 exams in 1846 centres across the state. HPBOSE class 12th results 2017: The Board conduced the Class 12 exams in 1846 centres across the state.

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has on April 25 announced the results for the class 12 board examinations on the official website. A total of 1,01,945 students appeared in the examinations. The Board has declared the results for 1,01,945 students.

From science stream 30,481 students appeared out of which 23,467 have passed the exam. The topper for Class 12 science stream is Ritik Kandoria from Rehan CRC Government Senior Secondary School – Kangra. She scored 492 marks.

From arts stream, Neha Hem Prabh is the topper as she scored 476 marks. About 56,083 appeared in the exam and 38,616 have passed. In commerce stream, a total of 15,381 students gave exam that was held in March, out of which 11,587 candidates have passed. Falguni Aggarwal is the topper from commerce stream.

For getting the results on SMS, students need to send the following SMS to 56263:

SMS – HP<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Example: HP12 123456 – Send it to 56263

Steps to check the HPBOSE class 12th results 2017:

– Go to the official website for HPBOSE (hpbose.org, examresults.net).

– Click on the link mentioning for the class 12 results of HPBOSE .

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit.

– Download your results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

HPBOSE conduced the Class 12 exams in 1846 centres across the state. The HSSC exams were held in the state from March 3 with the English paper to March 28, 2017.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 3:50 pm

